The Marching Knights of Lake-Lehman High School will be performing their show “Into the Mist” at football games and participating in upcoming competitions.

The Lake-Lehman Band would like to introduce the 2023 Marching Knights. The Marching Knights band members include two seniors this year: Hailey Rutcavage and Logan Guenthner.

The Marching Knights will be performing their show “Into the Mist” at the high school football games and participating in upcoming competitions. As the returning Tournament of Bands Region 2 Champions we are looking forward to another great year.

The Lake-Lehman Marching Band is under the direction of Ms. Cheryl Kulikowski with Assistant Director and Percussion Arranger Joseph DeMace, Visual Coordinator and Color Guard Instruction and Design Brian Bacon, Visual Instructor Rob Hamilton, Percussion Instructors Julia Zochowski and Lea Getz,

Tech Assistants, Emily Spencer, Seth Mieczkowski and Adam Walp and Color Guard Instructor Lacey Carey.