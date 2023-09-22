🔊 Listen to this

Simon and Frances Peter, of Wilkes-Barre, enjoying a night out at SOMA.

WILKES-BARRE — The season finale of Sunsets on SOMA went off without a hitch Thursday night as attendees enjoyed the outdoor setting at Midtown Village one final time before the concert series moves indoors next month.

The downtown event was held from 5 to 7 p.m. and featured live music by Joe Burke and Co and adult beverages from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s.

There were pop-up vendors like Flurology Flower Designs and corn hole sponsored by Xfinity.

Starting in October, Sunsets on SOMA will move the party indoors to the Circle Centre for the Arts, home of the Wyoming Valley Art League, located on South Franklin Street.