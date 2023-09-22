Program supported by National Science Foundation grant

🔊 Listen to this

Three East Stroudsburg University Clear Path scholars and their professor attended the S-STEM Scholars Symposium in Washington, D.C. Sept. 14-16.

Clear Path, a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSH), provides scholarships to students to support the timely completion of their STEM associate and subsequent STEM bachelor’s degrees through the implementation of an evidence-based, sustainable, transferrable program that maximizes student success.

The grant is a partnership among ESU and Northampton Community College, Lehigh Carbon Community College, Luzerne Community College, and Community College of Morris.

The ESU students who went to the symposium are Kayla Irizarry, a junior majoring in marine science from Plymouth, Pa.; Journey Lopez, a senior majoring in chemistry from Easton, Pa.; and Jazzmen Virgo, a sophomore majoring in biology from Allentown, Pa.

Three community college Clear Path Scholars who plan to transfer to ESU were also in attendance. They include Kellie Ann Johnson from Luzerne County Community College, and Scott Krock and Stacy Melvin from Northampton County Community College.

The S-STEM Scholars Symposium provides an opportunity for 1,000 S-STEM Scholars from all over the country to meet each other and learn about science careers and other opportunities.

There were three plenary addresses and a panel discussion where scientists in several fields described their current job and the path they took to get there, two education and career sessions where scholars could talk with graduate programs, employers, and organizations that provide scholarships for graduate school, two sessions of workshops facilitated by S-STEM PIs, and two poster sessions where scholars presented their research.

The scholars also had time to explore Washington D.C. during organized museum trips and extended free time on Friday afternoon and evening.

S-STEM scholars are academically talented low-income students. The S-STEM program was funded by Congress using H-1B visa fees. H1-B visas allow employers to bring in talent from foreign countries when there isn’t appropriate talent among US citizens. Congress charged NSF with running a program to develop homegrown talent in STEM. ESU’s Clear Path program is a part of that endeavor.

To learn more about becoming an ESU Clear Path Scholar visit esu.edu/clear_path.