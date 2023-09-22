🔊 Listen to this

Once again it is time to get ready for RootsTech, which styles itself “the world’s largest genealogy conference and celebration of family.”

The annual extravaganza of genealogical presentations by expert speakers is set for Feb. 29 to March 2 in Salt Lake City, Utah. While many genealogists like to travel and attend the event in person (registration for the $99 in-person sessions are now open), most fans will access the sessions online for free at the time or later via posted videos.

The event is sent all over the world via the Internet and includes talks on a wide variety of ethnicities and countries, recognizing that genealogy is a worldwide pursuit. The theme for 2024 has been announced as “Remember.”

What sort of presentations can you expect online? Early information is that, as usual, there will be a mix of talks on new insights into DNA usage, guidance on researching specific ethnicities and countries and discussions if maximizing your research time. A full listing will be available later.

For more details, visit www.RootsTech.org.

The nice aspect of RootsTech is that no matter where you live you can click on and access as many expert speakers on as many genealogical fields as you want both during the conference and afterward. Talks from previous RootsTech conferences are also available online.

RootsTech is a project of FamilySearch, the genealogical organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church also maintains research libraries all over America. You can find the nearest ones with an online search.

New kind of tree: While the traditional method of constructing a family tree is working upward and outward with name lines and numbers, some genealogists are now using a fan chart.

Curious? Search for family tree fan chart. You will find a three-minute video explaining how to find one online, make it printable and start using it. The nice part about this format is that it gives you a physical picture of the various sections of your ancestry, discrete from one another. It is also economical space-wise.

The video shows how to construct one going back seven generations.

Dual citizenship: Many Americans, for various reasons, are interested in obtaining citizenship of another country (probably an ancestral one) while keeping their American citizenship.

If you are, the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society can help you. Go to the society’s website and click on Dual Citizenship. The result will tell you what resources the society has that can help you.

Note Not all countries allow for dual citizenship. Do your research before applying.

Ancestral weather: In this summer of wild weather all across the United States, it’s worth remembering that our North American ancestors faced meteorological challenges of their own. Family Tree Magazine has helpfully compiled a list of huge and damaging weather events of recent centuries that certainly impacted our ancestors and perhaps even explain their moves within our continent.

The article is available online. as “Ten Historic Weather Reports and How They Affected Your Ancestors.” Covered are events that caused widespread damage to crops, property and livelihoods. One is the 1815 New England hurricane – reportedly the first for the region in 180 years – that ravaged the area and devastated the economy.

Closer to our time, the 1930s drought that destroyed topsoil and created the fabled “Dust Bowl” plunged thousands of American Midwestern farmers into poverty, sending them on the road to the West Coast, where they hoped to find new employment, a harsh task in the middle of the Great Depression.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

