“My girlfriend filed for divorce after 14 years and three children. She seems to know what she is doing. I’ve known she has been unhappy, and am guessing probably longer than she even let on. I want to be supportive.

“My issue over her divorce is I don’t want to know all the details and I don’t want to have to exclude her husband from my life. My husband and I have known them for about 10 years and they are members of our church. Not sure if that will continue.

“Have you been in a similar situation? Looking for help with this.”

G: I cannot say I have been in your exact situation, but I have counseled others who have had problems figuring out how to navigate their friend’s, or a family member’s, divorce. Unfortunately, it is all too common that people feel compelled to take sides in breakups, whether they are legal unions or not.

For a while you may think you can continue being in both of their lives. You may be right. I think it is worth trying, but I realize it may not be possible once they get further along with their decoupling.

I also think it is important that you and your husband bring your concerns up with both of them, separately, as soon as you can arrange a private chat. This way, up front, they will know what you are thinking and you all can have some realistic expectations. Whether or not they match yours, the key here is to go real instead of going fantasy.

Another consideration is that in discussing this early in their divorce process, they may decide to share some details that would, or could, change your mind about how you want to go forward with the friendships.

But, and there is that ugly but, do not be surprised if things between you and them devolve as their divorce proceedings go along.

I speak from personal experience.

I had a coworker who I became good friends with. I would not describe us as being the bestest of friends, but we did do things together outside of work. When her marriage was tanking I knew I needed to maintain a healthy working relationship, but expected I would be listening to both sides. Of course, being in the office I got more of the one side than the other.

Like many relationships that break down, this particular drama unfolded over way too many months, during which time I heard more than enough, that made it harder for a time to remain close to either of them. Eventually I was able to extricate myself from the worst of the situation as I moved on from that job and was no longer enmeshed in their lives in the same way.

This may be a similar situation for you if either decide to move to another church. That could simplify things. One can hope.

The reality is some marriages collapse in the way Hemingway wrote about the two ways of going bankrupt: it happens gradually and then suddenly. And a divorce process can also go the same way.

If possible, try and determine if either or both of them expects they will have a more reasonable parting process or not. Having some idea of their detangling process can be of help to you in gauging what may be to come, in terms of your involvement.

Either way, gradually or suddenly, you are going to discover all you need to know about what you want to do. Just because our friends, or family members, are going through painful dramas does not mean we have to suffer along with them to the exact same degree. Our role is to be kind and compassionate to the extent we are able to do so, while holding on to our own peace.

That supportive role will morph as our friends go through life’s challenges, whether these be a breakdown of a marriage, job losses or declines in wealth and health. No matter what, you get to pick and choose how much time you want to devote to all those you care about.

Be generous but choose wisely and lovingly.

The silver lining with divorce news is that it is one more opportunity to reinvigorate your intimate relationships to new levels of fulfillment.

