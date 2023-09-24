🔊 Listen to this

Since I’m super sad summer is officially over, it seems only fitting we all try to focus on something positive.

I love football season (the camaraderie, cheering, tailgating, etc.) and also all other things that come along with fall, like the festivals and fairs in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The most notable of these is probably the Bloomsburg Fair — the nine-day festival that is a beloved tradition with music, activities and fair food. Who doesn’t love fair food? I noted 59% of people in a recent PAHomepage.com poll say they go to the fair for food.

When I used to visit with my grandmother and then later in life as an adult, I couldn’t get enough of all the food. The cotton candy, pork barbecues and funnel cakes are always on my list, even when I’m trying to eat healthy.

For me, the fair reminds that Pennsylvania has great agriculture, and there’s so much to do. I get caught up in the hustle and bustle of life and often forget about the joys of seeing these animals and experiencing simpler moments.

The fair kicked off this weekend and runs through Sept. 30. More information is available at bloomsburgfair.com.

There’s also the Fall Festival at The Lands at Hillside Farms coming up Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Shavertown.

I love seeing local vendors like artisans and crafters while perusing the beauty that is Hillside.

And of course, it’s always a pretty sight in Jim Thorpe, where every weekend in October is billed as Fall Foliage Festival.

From what I’ve read and heard over the years, the whole family can enjoy these fall foliage-filled weekends with scenic train rides, handmade arts and crafts, delicious food, live music, children’s activities, and seasonal specials at local restaurants, shops and galleries.

It sounds good to me.

From my past experiences in Jim Thorpe, I’ve always had enjoyable times, and these fall weekends sound especially idyllic.

If there’s nothing else on your calendar, why not give it a shot?

It’s happening weekends in Jim Thorpe in October. For more details check out poconomountains.com/events and find the October events calendar. There are a plethora of activities for the whole family.

However you choose to spend your time this season, I hope it’s fulfilling, feel-good and festive.

And there’s no better place to feel those ways than in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

