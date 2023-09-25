🔊 Listen to this

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is among the respiratory viruses that are likely to be prevalent in fall and winter, and we touched on it briefly last week in our discussion of virus season.

RSV is a highly contagious lung infection that can lead to serious complications in young children and adults with compromised immune systems, so it’s worth examining in more detail to understand risks, symptoms and treatment.

Among those who are at the greatest risk for contracting RSV are:

• Premature infants

• Infants younger than 6 months old

• Children and adults with weakened immune systems (like patients in cancer treatment)

• Children and adults with chronic heart or lung conditions

• Adults older than 65

RSV can spread through fluid droplets expelled when an infected person coughs or sneezes or through direct contact. The virus can enter the body through the eyes, nose or mouth and live on hard surfaces for hours.

Symptoms of RSV can be similar to those of cold, flu and COVID-19 viruses, so identifying RSV can be difficult. But understanding how symptoms can differ for adults and children can help us recognize RSV in those who might be more at risk.

RSV symptoms in adults can range from mild to severe and include:

• Congested or runny nose

• Coughing

• Sneezing

• Sore throat

• Wheezing

• Fever

• Less appetite

• Headache

Young children, however, can exhibit more specific symptoms, such as:

• Fast breathing

• Rhythmic grunting while breathing

• Flaring nostrils

• Head bobbing with breathing

• Belly breathing

Infants and young children can also be irritable and show a decreased level of activity. Rather than appearing all at once, RSV symptoms tend to come in stages.

Those who are infected are most contagious for about a week after symptoms appear. For those in the high-risk categories, the virus can spread for up to four weeks, even after symptoms subside.

In many cases, RSV can be treated at home and will resolve on its own within two weeks. While you rest and recover, you can treat symptoms with over-the-counter medications and home remedies like:

• Pain relievers and fever reducers such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen. Note: Children under 6 months old should not take ibuprofen. Children should also not take aspirin, which can lead to Reye syndrome, a potentially life-threatening illness.

• Drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration

• Getting plenty of rest

RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization among children younger than 6 months old and can lead to more serious conditions like bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia.

Children with weakened immune systems from pre-existing conditions like congenital heart defects and chronic lung conditions are more likely to develop complications from RSV.

Seek medical attention immediately if you or your child are having serious symptoms like difficulty breathing, high fever or dehydration. Consult your primary care physician or pediatrician, or head to your nearest urgent care clinic if you can’t get in to see your family doctor.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].