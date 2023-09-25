‘La Pecera,’ ‘Los Hermanos’ to be shown Sept. 30

🔊 Listen to this

East Stroudsburg University celebrates Latino Heritage Month with its tenth Latino Heritage Film Series. The festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Beers Lecture Hall on ESU’s campus. The festival is co-sponsored by the Department of Modern Languages, Philosophy, and Religion; the Office of the Provost; the College of Arts & Sciences; and Kemp Library.

Kicking off the film festival will be “La Pecera” (“The Fishbowl”) at 2 p.m. “La Pecera,” shown in Spanish and English with subtitles, is about a 40-year-old Puerto Rican visual artist who discovers her cancer has metastasized after spending several years in remission. Despite the insistence of her partner, she refuses to continue her treatment and decides to return to Vieques, the small Caribbean Island east of Puerto Rico where she grew up and where her mother lives.

“Los Hermanos” (“The Brothers”) will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Shown in Spanish and English with subtitles, “Los Hermanos” is about Ilmar and Aldo Lopex-Gavilan, virtuoso Afro-Cuban musician brothers born in Havana in the 70s. At 14 Ilmar left Cuba to study violin. Younger brother Aldo grew up mentored by Cuba’s jazz professors. Tracking their parallel lives, poignant reunion, and momentous first performances together on stages across the U.S., “Los Hermanos” is a nuanced intensely moving view of nations long estranged, through the lens of music and family.

Both films are free and open to the public and will be shown with English subtitles. For further information visit esu.edu/latinofilmseries or contact Annie Mendoza, Ph.D., professor of modern languages at 570-422-3842 or email [email protected].