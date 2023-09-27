If you decide to try it, give yourself plenty of time

Obviously I should have taken more time adding the chocolate swirls more elegantly, but I had made the cake, made the filling, made the trip to New Jersey and made the marshmallow icing all in one day, so this “Butter Mallow” cake got a hasty final touch.

The triple combo before finishing the icing: Cake with butterscotch filling on top, almost covered by marshmallow icing.

Oldest brother Jay (of “Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes” to regular readers) celebrated his 75th birthday last weekend and my sister decided to throw a dinner party in her New Jersey home. Jay insisted that Deb said I could only come if I baked a cake; Deb countered that she just said I could make one if I want to. Good old sibling chicanery.

Anyway, I agreed to make one if it was something I hadn’t already done for the Test Kitchen, and Jay suggested this “Chocolate Buttermallow cake,” the “butter” part being a butterscotch filling. Well, it’s a filling if you make a layered cake. If you make one large oblong cake (which I did, figuring it would be a bit easier), it’s just a topping between icing and cake.

Technically, this is three different recipes: a from-scratch red devil’s food cake (you could use a box cake to simplify a bit), the butterscotch filling, and the marshmallow frosting. So if you decide to try it, give yourself plenty of time. I made the cake and butterscotch filling in Wilkes-Barre and packed everything into the trunk for the trip to Jersey (amid the weekend rain), where I made the icing and assembled it all.

It’s a very tasty, very rich cake, as you can imagine. You can make it as two round layers with the butterscotch in between, or do the single-layer version. One advantage to a single layer is the fickle nature of the frosting. It may not whip up to firm-enough consistency (mine didn’t), which means it may start drooping down the sides. A single layer cake doesn’t have much side to worry about.

I may not have whipped the frosting long enough, or heated the mixture too much in the double boiler, or maybe should have used a bit more cream of tartar, but I didn’t get the consistency needed for proper spreading.

Deb did offer one suggestion I agree with: consider doubling the filling recipe. While we could taste it, it had a tough time competing with the sweeter frosting.

Dobru chut!

Chocolate Buttermallow Cake (Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes)

Red Devil’s Food Cake:

1¾ cups flour

½ cup shortening

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

½ cup brown sugar (packed)

2 ounces melted chocolate

1½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon red food color

1¼ cups buttermilk

Heat oven to 350°. Grease and flower a 9 by 14 oblong pan or two round cake pans.

Blend all ingredients in large bowl. Beat 3 minutes at high speed. Pour into prepared pans. Bake 30-35 minutes for round pans or 40 minutes for oblong pan. Cool 10 minutes and remove from pan. Let cool completely before icing.

Butterscotch filling:

½ cup light brown sugar (packed)

¼ cup corn starch

½ cup water

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup finely chopped nuts

Stir together sugar, corn starch and salt in small pot. Stir in water. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils.

Boil one minute. Remove from heat, stir in butter until melted and let cool.

Marshmallow frosting:

2 egg whites

½ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

¾ cup marshmallow creme (or ¼ pound marshmallows, quartered)

½ ounce bakers chocolate

Combine egg whites, sugar, cream of tartar, corn syrup and water in top of double boiler. Heat while beating to stiff peaks.

Remove from heat. Add marshmallow creme and beat to spreading consistency.

For layered round cake, put filling between layers and sprinkle with the nuts, then ice the top and side. For oblong cake, put filling on top of cake to within about half-an-inch of the edge, sprinkle with nuts and cover with frosting.

Melt the chocolate, dip back of spoon in and use it to form swirls on top of the frosting.

