NEPA Philharmonic looks forward to 2023-24 season

🔊 Listen to this

Children at the Building Blocks Learning Center learn about music and orchestras from Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic conductor Mélisse Brunet.

The conductor’s enthusiasm shows in her body language during a classroom activitiy at Building Blocks Learning Center.

When Mélisse Brunet visited children at a local Building Blocks Learning Center last week, she used lots of gestures and sound effects to share stories about music and orchestras.

“Oh, I ‘played’ all the instruments,” she said.

She also gave the kids a chance to direct their classmates in “breathing, singing, stopping,” similar to the way she conducts the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.

“Each one became the conductor of the choir,” she recalled with a smile.

As the first PNC Pops performance of the 2023-24 season gets under way at 7:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 29 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, Brunet will be conducting the professional orchestra — an activity that, she says, “makes me goosebumping” — as the “On the Soul Train” concert pays tribute to pop, rock, soul, funk, R&B and Motown.

With hits from Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Outkast, Pharrell Williams, Isaac Hayes and Seal, this show would be a good way to introduce someone to the Philharmonic, Brunet said.

“It’s very light,” she said. “And people will recognize the music.”

Sipping hot drinks at the Abide Coffeehouse in downtown Wilkes-Barre on a recent afternoon, Brunet and Philharmonic executive director Nancy Sanderson explained why they’re excited about all of the season’s concerts.

• The first Masterworks performance of the season, set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Scranton Cultural Center, will feature the world premiere of a work WVIA commissioned to celebrate its own 50th anniversary as well as the Philharmonic’s 50th anniversary.

The composition, with music by Dr. Paul Salerni and text by Dana Gioia, re-imagines the folk tale of a young Italian violinist, and will be narrated by WVIA’s Erika Funke.

Funke will bring so much enthusiasm to the role, Brunet predicted, “it’s going to be a riot.”

The Abington Heights School District will “bring 21 of their best strings and 22 of their best singers,” Sanderson said, adding that will make the event even more of a local celebration. The concert also will include Mendelssohn’s “Italian Symphony,” and Rossini’s “William Tell Overture” — familiar to many because of its association with “The Lone Ranger.”

“That will be a very family-friendly concert,” Brunet said.

• As the winter holiday season approaches, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Pops will “take you on a journey to the North Pole” with help from Ballet Theatre of Scranton, the Choral Society of Northeastern PA and the Bloomsburg University Concert Choir, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“We always collaborate with the choral society, led by Alan Baker, and he will retire at the end of the season so this will be very emotional,” Brunet said.

The holiday concert, set for 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Scranton Cultural Center and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, will include a sing-a-long for the audience and the chance to watch the Ballet Theatre of Scranton dancers perform a toy soldier routine. “They all fall down, vroom!” Brunet said.

“Today I’m remembering how good you are at sound effects,” Sanderson told her.

• The “Destination: Dynamic Duo!” concert, set for 7:30 p.m. March 2 at the Kirby Center for the Creative Arts, Wyoming Seminary Upper School Campus, Kingston, will feature guest artist Katya Moeller, a sophomore at Julliard, joining Philharmonic Concertmaster Ruotao Mao to play the Bach Double Violin Concerto.

“Katya performed with us last year,” Brunet said, recalling that it wasn’t only the young violinist’s playing that impressed the audience but “her facial expressions, her charisma.”

“She got a standing ovation,” Brunet said.

“It must have gone on for 10 minutes,” Sanderson said.

Also part of the program will be Elgar’s “Serenade for Strings,” Britten’s “Simple Symphony,” Telemann’s “Don Quixote Suite” and “Death of the Poet” by TJ Cole.

• Early 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the debut of “Rhapsody in Blue,” and in honor of that milestone the Philharmonic will celebrate George Gerschwin’s famous works “An American in Paris,” “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring NEPA pianist Ron Stabinsky, and selections from “Porgy and Bess,” performed by operatic rising stars baritone Michael Preacely and soprano Marquita Richardson.

The opera singers will be joined by members of the Marywood University Concert Choir, directed by their choral conductor Dr. Rick Hoffenberg.

That performance is set for 7:30 p.m. April 12 at the Scranton Cultural Center.

• The final Masterworks concert of the season, “From Russia With Love,” is set for 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for the Creative Arts.

It will include Tchaikovsky’s “First Piano Concerto,” to be played by internationally acclaimed concert pianist Xiayin Wang, and Rachmaninoff’s “Second Symphony.”

“Oh, it is so powerful,” Brunet said of Tchaikovsky’s concerto, and “the Rachmaninoff is so romantic.”

Hoping that more first-timers will join established fans in the orchestra’s audience this year, Brunet urged, “Do not think classical music is not for you. If you watch movies, if you play video games, you are hearing classical music. And do not worry about what to wear. If you want to wear a cocktail dress, that is fine. If you want to wear blue jeans, that is fine.”

Rounding out the Philharmonic offerings this year are chamber music concerts, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 at the WVIA Studios’ Sordoni Theater in Pittston; 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Scranton and 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at First Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre.