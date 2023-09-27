🔊 Listen to this

The Osterhout Free Library will hold its 14th annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 atop the Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Center Rooftop at 47 South Washington Street.

The event will feature food from more than 20 different food vendors and beer from four local breweries along with music, entertainment, basket raffles and more, to celebrate the library as well as local businesses.

Tickets are $30 and will be sold at the door while supplies last. Tickets are limited. Ticket price includes food and beer. You must be 21+ to attend. Event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are also available by visiting www.osterhout.info or simply stop in at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre.

Proceeds raised benefit the Osterhout Free Library. For questions, please contact Michelle Riley at [email protected] or 570-823-0156, ext. 218.

The planning committee includes: Jessica Ives, Family Service Association of NEPA; Gordon Pearson, Mike’s Welding & Industrial Services; Michelle Riley, Osterhout Free Library; Jamie Johns, M&T Bank; Rick Miller, Osterhout Free Library; Amanda Salvo, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins; Anthony Melf, Coal Creative; Justin Correll, NEPA Pride Project & Laurel Run Borough Mayor.

ALso, Ahmad Ali, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Katrina Wallace, GUARD Insurance; Joe Borland, Borland & Borland; Mark Angelo, Mohegan Sun Pocono; Joe Rodano, Wilkes-Barre City; Kim Hein, ArtsQuest; Morgan Salsman, Osterhout Free Library.