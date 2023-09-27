🔊 Listen to this

The clinic, planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, is open to children and young adults who are not currently under the care of a cardiologist. Parents should make an appointment by Oct. 6.

King’s College — in conjunction with The Peyton Walker Foundation and Geisinger Health System — will host a free heart screening clinic for children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 22 on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic, now in its fourth year, will be held in the Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. It is open to children and young adults who are not currently under the care of a cardiologist.

The clinic includes a free electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) and vitals check. For individuals whose results indicate the need for additional testing, echocardiograms will also be provided free of charge.

No co-pays or insurance cards are required, but parents must make an appointment at peytonwalker.org by Oct. 6.

Faculty and students from the College’s physician assistant, nutrition, nursing, athletic training, exercise science, and occupational therapy programs will oversee the event. The clinic will also feature nutrition, CPR, and automated external defibrillator (AED) education while participants await their results.

Typically, 2% of youth that undergo this type of screening are ultimately diagnosed with a heart abnormality or concern, with 1%being diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition.

The Peyton Walker Foundation was created in memory of a former King’s College physician assistant major who died unexpectedly in 2013 from sudden cardiac arrest. The foundation’s mission is to increase awareness and survival rates for sudden cardiac arrest. To date, the foundation has screened more than 4,000 youth, donated more than 500 AEDs, and trained tens of thousands of community members on how to perform CPR and use an AED in the event of a cardiac emergency.

“Standard physicals and well-child check-ups alone can miss over 90% of heart issues that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest,” said Julie Walker, executive director of the foundation and Peyton’s mother. “With the recent uptick in cardiac arrests in our youth, it is imperative that children receive baseline electrocardiograms to help identify these hidden heart issues.”