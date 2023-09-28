King’s College Players present ‘Wittenberg’ Sept. 28 through Oct. 1

🔊 Listen to this

Noah McGinnis will portray Martin Luther and Matthew Carr will portray Dr. Faustus when the King’s College Players present ‘Wittenberg,’ which opens tonight in the Maffei Theatre.

“Malcontent!”

“Extremist!

“Degenerate!”

Ooh, the insults are flying back and forth as Martin Luther and Dr. Faustus, portrayed by King’s College students Noah McGinnis and Matthew Carr, argue their opposing points of view in the play “Wittenberg,” which opens tonight in the college’s Maffei Theatre.

“You are not angry at me, Martin,” the Faustus character said during a recent rehearsal. “You are angry about what you know to be true … I stand for truth. I stand for questioning unquestioned authority.”

“That’s pride, Dr. Faustus,” the Martin Luther character responds. “Lucifer’s sin.”

The play, written by David Davalus, mixes fact and fiction as the historic character Martin Luther, whose complaints about some of the practices of the Catholic church in medieval Europe led to the Protestant Reformation, serves on the faculty at the University of Wittenberg in Germany along with the fictional Dr. Faustus.

The fictional Hamlet, prince of Denmark, is at Wittenberg, too.

“Hamlet is a good student but he’s confused,” said Allie Meranti, who has that role.

Who will prove to be a greater influence on the confused young Hamlet? Martin Luther, with his emphasis on faith? Or Dr. Faustus with his emphasis on reason?

“I have a really good relationship with (King’s associate professor of theology) Father Dan Issing,” said director of the show AJ Bonk, a King’s College alum who works in the department of theatre. “I liken myself to Faustus’ character, and like Luther, Father Issing is a man of faith. We’ve had a lot of good conversations, and that’s the beauty of King’s College. It’s a place were discussions like this can happen.”

Speaking of discussions, performances are set for 7:30 p.m. each evening from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, and a talk-back is scheduled to follow the Saturday (Sept. 30) show. Faculty representatives from the fields of theology, philosophy and English are expected to join the cast and audience for a discussion.

And during the show, Bonk said, you can expect one laugh after another.

“I had no idea this play existed until this summer. And when I read it I laughed out loud. Continuously,” the director said. “It’s been a long time since I had that kind of reaction to a play.”

Rounding out the cast, which King’s is presenting in partnership with Gaslight Theatre, are Zaire Johnson, who portrays Mother Mary and Lady Voltemand, and Jennifer Kraengel as Gretchen and Helen.

“Gretchen is a barmaid, and Helen is a fallen nun; we take it that she began to find her own agency,” Bonk said.

As for Mother Mary, her role includes appearing to Hamlet.

“She’ll tell him, basically, get your act together,” Johnson said.

And if you recognize Lady Voltemand’s surname, it’s the same as that of a character who is a messenger in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

Johnson herself has a message for potential audience members:

”Come with an open mind,” she said. “Nothing makes complete sense, and that’s the beauty of it.”