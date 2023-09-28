🔊 Listen to this

“Dumb Money”

Starring: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, America Ferrera

“Dumb Money” is the ultimate underdog story, a true David vs. Goliath tale if you will. Starring Paul Dano (“There Will Be Blood”) as Keith Gill, a daring, online risk-taking prodigy who is a mastermind of finance. This fresh new film is based on the real-life true story of a legion of everyday folks like you and I who flipped the script on the Wall Street millionaires, bringing them to their knees in a feat that would make even Elizabeth Warren proud!

With a superb roster of costars like funny man Pete Davidson, a much trimmer Seth Rogan, real life dirt-eating ex of Aaron Rodgers, actress Shailene Woodley, and an almost unrecognizable Vincent D’Onofrio, man did he balloon. One name I held back with mentioning so far who stole my heart in this story though was America Ferrera (“Barbie”), who plays Jenny, an everyday working-class gal, specifically a nurse trying to make ends meet for herself and her kids.

Jenny plays the get-rich-quick scheme a bit more conservatively, as a single responsible parent should, but in the end, well I don’t want to put a spoiler in here and ruin it for everyone. But reason being that America Ferrera’s Jenny stole the show for me was in part because my sister Jacqueline is a lifelong nurse and first responding everyday hero who always put herself on the front lines long before and will after out of the 2020 and still ongoing pandemic.

Yes, news alert, it is still ongoing my friends, although it all depends on whom you ask. Nurses and teachers are the two most under-appreciated and vital job practices out there, but tend to sometimes fly under the radar in this society. We as a country would rather worship athletes and strung-out reality stars. Makes me quite sick, to be frank.

“Dumb Money” was, well … for lack of better statement, anything but dumb. It was rousing, timely, and for someone like me who didn’t follow the GameStop store’s rise to popularity, I bit off all 10 of my fingernails in one sitting, no joke. It’s a really bad habit, not to mention gross. I am ashamed and am going to place myself in the corner and put on my “dunce cap” for those of you reading who actually still know what that actually is. If you do not, google it please. Knowledge is power!

I wish the little guys started more revolutions like the one seen in this film more often. Responsible revolutions like what you would hear in a classic Tracy Chapman tune, not truly insane quasi-revolutions like the storming of the Capital on Jan. 6!

“Dumb Money,” I think you should bet on this one, in the end it pays off.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7” paws out of 10.