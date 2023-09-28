🔊 Listen to this

The 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment, local Revolutionary War re-enacting group, will present a night of ghostly history from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Forty Fort Cemetery, River Street, Forty Fort.

Thanks to the efforts of the re-enactors patrons will “meet the spirits” of famous departed souls of the Valley who have been allowed to return to the realm of the living for the season when the veil between life and death is at its thinnest, in order to tell their stories about the trials and tribulations of their life during the American Revolution.

Patrons will follow guides, hear stories and be invited to ask questions of the spirits.

The first tour begins at 5 p.m. and the last tour at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 10 and younger, and $25 for a family.

This is a walking tour so come prepared.