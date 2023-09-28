Dave Jenkins, Terri Nowak to be honored

The Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council will hold its annual Citation of Distinction Award luncheon at noon Monday, Nov. 6 at The Holiday Inn East Mountain, 600 Wildflower Drive, Wilkes-Barre.

This year’s honorees will be Dave Jenkins and Terri Nowak.

The “Citation of Distinction” of the Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council is conferred annually upon individuals who are recognized as leaders within the community for exemplifying the high ideals of human dignity, compassion, and friendship for all people.

Dave Jenkins has served in a Baha’i administrative position in the Local Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of Eaton Township near Tunkhannock and has been a member of the Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council since 1997, serving as president of the council in 2002.

While Dave’s background is in photography, he made a career change in 1990 to practice Reflexology full-time in private practice in downtown Wilkes-Barre and then at Candy’s Place (now the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA) in Forty Fort. He is currently in semi-retirement, seeing cancer patients two days a week at The Cancer Wellness Center.

Dave strongly believes in the Baha’i perspective that any work or profession carried out in a spirit of service to humanity, is considered the worship of God.

Terri Nowak is from Lancaster County, PA. She married, moved to St. Louis, MO, and began to raise her family. In 1984, after many moves, job experiences, volunteer and education opportunities, she arrived in Wyoming Valley. Working at Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald, she felt called to work at the Victims Resource Center as a counselor/advocate to help victims of crime, retiring after 25 years as the Supervisor of Court Related Services.

Committed to the civic and interfaith community, she joined the Martin Luther King Committee and has been a member of the Peace & Justice Center for many years. She is proud to be an Associate of the Sisters of Mercy serving in various ministries and a member of the Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council. She is a member of St. Mary’s, Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Wilkes-Barre.

Terri is the proud mother of Tony and Denise, grandchildren Brittany, Teagan, Nola, and Calder, and great-grandmother to Avery and Wyatt.

For more information or to make a reservation, contact Dave Jenkins at [email protected]. Or Terri Nowak at [email protected].