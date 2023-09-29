🔊 Listen to this

Those dang new telephone numbers! Why couldn’t they leave well enough alone?

Had you been around 70 years ago today, you’d probably have muttered a swear word or two when your phone call did not go through because you didn’t remember to dial two letters before the five-digit number.

Yes, in late summer and early autumn of 1953, Wyoming Valley people were still getting used to a whole new approach to making a simple phone call. The various towns now had two-letter prefixes (such as VA for VALLEY and BU for BUTLER) added to their phone numbers.

Why bring up this minor piece of our history?

Because it’s time for another lesson in what to talk about if, courtesy of some sort of time warp, you get thrust back into the 1950s.

Really, who hasn’t thought about the ‘50s? People who hadn’t even been born yet grow nostalgic at the very mention of that long-ago decade. Let’s get our conversation ready so that we don’t look like boorish interlopers from another era.

Maybe the best thing going was the gasoline price war throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Yes, the cost of filling up would soon bottom out at 12.9 cents a gallon, which meant you could fill up your 15-gallon tank for about $2. Talk that up (throwing in a reference to outrageous 15-cent gasoline) and they’ll never suspect you’re a time traveler.

Don’t stop there. Bring up how much you enjoyed the Parade of Progress at the armory back in April. For those who don’t remember 1953, that was an annual extravaganza of consumer products and manufactures of all kinds – fridges, décor, yard equipment — almost everything that home owners in prosperous postwar America could want.

Check the date on the nearest wall calendar. (For gosh sakes, don’t bring your smartphone.) If it’s after Sept. 16, you can talk about how relieved you are that now our area has all three TV networks. WILK, an ABC station, here in Wilkes-Barre, just came on the air and now joins WBRE (NBC) and WGBI (CBS).

Ah, what conversation in any era is complete without some grousing? At the end of September, Pennsylvania just recently announced its new 1 percent sales tax. Impress your 1953 friends by predicting gravely that the levy won’t stop there but could climb maybe as high as 6 percent (which it will).

Don’t be all doom and gloom, though. Put in a few good words for the state installing warning signs for truck drivers along Bear Creek Boulevard. The papers had been printing frightening photos of big rigs that lost their brakes descending the mountainous highway and crashed into East End homes.

Note that you’re as patriotic as anyone else if the conversation turns to the occasional air raid alert, which required people to douse their lights, draw their curtains and sit in darkness until the all-clear siren sounded. Remind everyone that, as the feds explained, even a coal stove fire or a lighted radio dial could enable Soviet bombers to zero in on your town.

Actually, this is just a couple of suggestions. Conversations in 1953 ranged over way more topics. Juvenile delinquency was running rampant. There was a likely government cover-up of UFOs. Commies were thought to be worming their way into all our institutions. Take your pick.

But when it comes time to leave, resist the temptation to try to bring back a railroad tanker full of 12.9 cent gasoline.

Even in “The Twilight Zone” I don’t think that would work.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected].

