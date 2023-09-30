🔊 Listen to this

“Our son is eligible to vote in 2024 for the very first time. He knows that I do not have the same party affiliation as his father. Our son seems to be leaning less conservative than us. I think it is because he likes to be argumentative.

“He may even decide not to vote. This is upsetting more to me than to my husband. I want to sway him. What amount of discussion or pressure is too much?”

G: It is unlikely you are new to this contrarian kind of behavior and have seen it in many other young adults in your circle of family and friends. Managing it well can be a tough nut to crack, but at least take some comfort in the fact that you still have a child you can positively influence in a way that can last a lifetime.

The good thing is that at his age he is at least engaged with the political calendar, even if he is not fully informed about all the issues. Sadly, many adults are not. Best to cut him some slack.

What his argumentativeness tells me is he is likely trying to find his way into another level of self-identity and personal responsibility. That process comes with fits and starts.

It can also look and feel uniquely different to each of us, as it should. We don’t all care about the same things to the same degree. Heck, we don’t even agree on what the best flavor of ice cream is, and even that is likely to change the more we sample and compare, widening our world of experience.

Watch your son evolve through that lens we all share. Rather than you or your husband being the primary debaters, I suggest you bring to him snippets of information from reporters and pundits from all sides of the issues. It is possible you will see that he may be more willing to process the opinions and facts somewhat less heatedly than if you or your husband were delivering the same ideas as your own.

But I think you will have the most success in developing his critical thinking if you resist bombarding him with details. Try to be patient, and just wait for him to initiate any political discussions. This way you know he has something on his mind, that is holding his attention, and may be in a more receptive mood to hear whatever you do have to share.

It’s one thing to be able to say to our friends, coworkers or some extended family members that politics is off the table. It’s another thing to raise a civic-minded adult who wants to feel a degree of importance and fulfillment, especially where it comes to the greater good. That means having a table where everything is offered up for conversation.

It is possible to discuss your views with your son without them always having the tinge of divisiveness. You can talk about times when you were in a disagreement with either your parents or with a good friend, who happened to be seeing things from an entirely different vantage point. Talk about how you may have changed your mind after those encounters, or how your feelings changed about them.

I once had someone tell me they thought the candidate I was interested in was “crazy.” You can imagine how that lead balloon landed. I knew they did not have sufficient truthful information, not just dis-information from agenda-driven outlets driving their view, to know why I was following that candidate so closely. That is often the situation with these kinds of conversations.

I suggest you remind him of your own feelings about the state of our world and its politics, but in the context of how you have seen it change. Don’t hesitate to mention how you can understand why so many young people are frustrated or discouraged about the challenges and conflicts.

For example, women’s healthcare and reproductive rights are on the minds of many young women who are in their earliest sexual experiences, or about to embark on that journey. You can open him up to that topic and see what he knows about how it is affecting those in his circle. It may widen into a discussion about sexual responsibility.

These are opportunities to discover aspects of your son’s world that could lead to greater compassion as well as career interests.

To this end, consider attending some of the local candidate forums. Invite your son and husband to join you. Lead by example and let your son discover that your interests and knowledge are wider than he may realize. He may surprise you and see this as a chance to deepen his sense of self, his place in the world, and be inspired to enter academic fields where his debate skills can be refined, and lead to a paycheck.

These political problems do not absolve any of us from trying to be part of the solutions. But that can only happen with informed engagement.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com