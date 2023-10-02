🔊 Listen to this

Starting at age 40, women should have a yearly mammogram to screen for breast cancer, and it’s a crucial tool for early detection and treatment. For women who are considered high risk, such as those who had a mother or sister diagnosed at a young age, risk assessment can begin before 30.

But, did you know there are several diagnostic tests that can help us detect one of the most prevalent and life-threatening diseases affecting women worldwide?

Mammography uses a specialized X-ray to detect abnormal growths or tumors in breast tissue before they can be felt or become symptomatic. When breast cancer is detected early, it significantly improves the chances of successful treatment and survival, and it often enables less invasive and more effective forms of treatment.

During a mammogram, a technologist will position a patient’s breast on a detection plate, and another plate will compress the breast to make tissue more uniform in thickness and easier to evaluate. This can be uncomfortable, but the benefits of early diagnosis far outweigh the brief discomfort you might experience.

There are two types of mammograms that serve distinct roles in breast health.

The screening mammogram is the routine, preventive procedure we already mentioned. It’s recommended for women with no breast cancer symptoms or known breast issues. Comprehensive imagery is taken of both breasts and reviewed by a radiologist who issues a report within a few days.

Diagnostic mammograms are more targeted, thorough examinations used to further investigate breast tissue when a patient has a specific concern, such as a lump, breast pain consistently in one area, or an abnormality detected during a screening mammogram. This more detailed view of the area in concern helps a patient’s care team decide whether more testing or interventions, such as biopsy, are needed. Images are interpreted in real time and patients get their results before their appointment ends.

Breast ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to create detailed images of breast tissue. Often used in conjunction with mammogram to further assess suspicious findings or symptoms, the procedure is typically recommended for reasons like:

Determining if a lump is s fluid-filled cyst or solid mass

Evaluating a mammography finding

Evaluating a patient younger than 30

Evaluating dense breast tissue

During an ultrasound, a technologist will use a gel-covered probe and move it across the breast to capture imagery. Findings, such as simple cysts, are often benign, but discovery of a solid mass could lead to biopsy to diagnose or rule out cancer.

Breast MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) uses a powerful magnetic field and radio waves to generate highly detailed, three-dimensional images of the breast. It is often used for specific clinical situations such as for women who are at high risk or have been recently diagnosed. The exceptional clarity of images created during breast MRI can show subtle abnormalities that might be missed using other methods and is valuable in evaluating the extent of known breast cancers, assessing breast implants, helping to guide surgical planning, and monitoring the breast’s response to cancer treatment.

When any of these diagnostic tools detect a change in tissue, try to stay calm. Work with your care team to understand your next steps and remember that many findings are benign and early detection improves your chances of successful treatment.

If you’re a woman nearing the age of 40 or believe you’re at high risk, talk to your doctor about beginning your risk assessment and yearly screening routine.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

