In the Test Kitchen: Roasted yams caramelized with honey and topped with yogurt dressing

MT decided to whip up a fairly fancy meal at home and had brought a few rather hefty yams home from the Farmers Market, so I volunteered to find some new use for the venerable root veggies. A web search gave me this recipe from the New York Times, and I loved both the ingredients and the pictures. Best of all, it’s not particularly difficult.

I recommend it to anyone who likes sweet potatoes or yams, and even if you don’t, consider trying it anyway. The caramelized honey glaze is wonderfully offset with the lime and yogurt dressing topped by some chopped scallions to give a whole new taste to the rustic tubers.

I’ve got no tips other than what is briefly noted in the directions (my additions): If, as the picture shows, you have particularly hardy-sized yams of extra girth, consider slicing them into sixths (or even sevenths, or eighths) instead of quarters. Oh, and if you find Espelette pepper, let me know. I used a pinch of crushed red pepper, but our guest list did not include those who prefer extra-hot seasoning, and you can always put the pepper on the table for individual application.

We served it to MT’s mom and a friend who was celebrating a birthday. Everyone gave it a thumbs up, with the birthday celebrant praising the blend of flavors and asking for seconds.

Dobru chut!

Gjelina’s Roasted Yams (New York Times recipes)

Serves 3-6

3 large yams

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon Espelette pepper, or crushed red-pepper flakes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup Greek-style yogurt

4 tablespoons fresh lime juice, approximately 2 limes

2 scallions, both green and white parts, trimmed and thinly sliced, for garnish

Heat oven to 425°.

Cut the yams lengthwise into 4 wedges per yam (more if they are really thick yams). Put them in a large bowl, and toss them with the honey, ½ tablespoon of the Espelette pepper or crushed red-pepper flakes and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Let sit for 10 minutes or so, tossing once or twice to coat, as the oven heats.

Transfer the yams to a foil-lined, rimmed baking sheet, season with salt and pepper and then bake until they are deeply caramelized around the edges and soft when pierced with a fork at their thickest part, approximately 30 to 35 minutes.

As the yams roast, combine the yogurt, lime juice and remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a small bowl, and whisk to combine, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

When the yams are done, transfer them to a serving platter, drizzle the yogurt over them and garnish with the remaining Espelette pepper or red-pepper flakes, the scallions and some flaky sea salt if you have any.

Mark Guydish