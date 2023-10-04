Gaslight Theatre will present 2-actor show

“Crown?” the female character says, and the male character places a hat on her head.

This is absurdist theater, and that little exchange takes place a few moments after the man has handed the woman a plush animal. “That’s not a dog,” she tells him. “That’s a woodchuck.”

Next he’s telling her, “I’m ‘You’ and you’re ‘Me.’ “

While that might sound like a declaration of ultimate love and unity, keep in mind the names of these two characters are actually “You” and “Me.”

And the name of the play is “There’s No It to Get,” which might be an allusion to a line that appears in the script more than once: “I don’t get it.”

Written by the late local playwright Robert Andrew Anderson, the script was originally crafted as a show for two male actors, Beth Guarnieri Powers said. But Anderson saw Powers and her husband, Jahmeel Powers, perform in a local production of “Medea” a few years ago and decided to rewrite his play for a man and woman.

When he gave it to them, Beth Powers said, “We told him, ‘Robert, we’re going to take it to the Fringe,” meaning the Scranton Fringe Festival, which is a celebration of theatre, music and visual arts taking place at several venues in Scranton through Oct. 7.

The 2-person show, which lasts about an hour, will be presented by Gaslight Theatre in the Junior Ballroom of the Scranton Cultural Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, with a Covid-conscious matinee at 2 p.m. Oct. 7. That means everyone except the two performers will wear face masks during the matinee.

Directing the show is Beth Powers’ sister, Bridget Guarnieri, who watched a recent rehearsal via Zoom and commented that she expects “everyone in the audience will get something different out of this.”

Audience members will no doubt notice that Beth Powers is visibly pregnant — with the couple’s third child, due at the end of October.

Her pregnancy adds a poignancy to the interplay between the characters because, as Jahmeel Powers explained, “‘You’ is trying desperately to leave and ‘Me’ is trying desperately to pull him back. It’s a continual tug of war.”

Acting while expecting a baby is nothing new for Beth Powers.

“I’ve acted during all three of my pregnancies,” she said, noting this is the furthest along she’s been during a show.

“As long as the baby waits until after the 7 p.m. Oct. 7 show …” Jahmeel Powers said with a chuckle.

“Well, we’re going to Community Medical Center anyway,” Beth Powers said, joking about the proximity of her hospital to the theater.

Tickets for “No It to Get” are available at gaslight-theatre.org/