TL history columnist takes the cake

The candles are lit and our TL test cook is leading the singing of ‘Happy Birthday’ to history and genealogy columnist Tom Mooney, right.

This year, I almost went out and bought a big box of Crayola crayons to give our history/genealogy columnist Tom Mooney for his birthday — since he mentioned in a recent column he’d always wanted one when he was growing up but had to content himself with the standard eight colors.

Then I asked myself, what would Tom prefer? Crayons, or a devil’s food chocolate cake with coconut frosting, similar to his favorite cupcakes that the former Kingston Cake Co. used to bake under its Blue Ribbon brand?

I figured he’d take the cake, and set out to replicate the Devil’s Food Cake I’d made for his 80th birthday last year.

“This takes me back,” he said last week, as he sampled the cake during a visit to the newsroom, where all the taste testers sang “Happy Birthday” and congratulated him. “It’s very similar to what I remember from the Kingston Cake Co.”

This year’s cake was actually slightly different from last year’s, because this time around I asked my husband and fellow Times Leader test cook to make the vanilla frosting, to which we added flaked coconut. Thank you, Mark.

After the taste testers each had a slice, page designer Lyndsay Bartos said, “It tastes like a cake somebody’s grandmother would make.”

“I love chocolate and I love coconut,” reporter Hannah Simerson enthused. “And it was so moist.”

“I can see why Tom would wax nostalgic about this cake,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “It was so good.”

The last time I brought a chocolate dessert into the newsroom, columnist Bill O’Boyle told me it would go better with milk. So this time I brought in a half gallon of 1 percent, which pleased at least a few of the folks.

Now, here is the cake recipe, from sugarspunrun.com.

DEVIL’S FOOD CAKE

1 cup unsalted butter

½ cup whole milk

1 cup water

¾ cup Dutch-process cocoa powder

1 teaspoon instant coffee, optional

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light brown sugar firmly packed

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup sour cream

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 batch frosting

Preheat oven to 350F and line the bottom of two 8” baking pans with cut-out parchment paper lines and spray the sides with baking spray (or thoroughly grease and flour the pans). Set aside.

In a medium-sized saucepan, combine butter, milk, water, cocoa powder, and instant coffee.

Place on stovetop over medium-low heat (a double boilder works well) and stir frequently until butter is melted. Increase heat to medium and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes while you prepare the dry ingredients.

In a separate large bowl whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

Whisk the chocolate mixture briefly once more to combine then pour into flour mixture. Stir until smooth.

Add sour cream and stir until combined.

Add eggs and vanilla and stir well until batter is smooth.

Evenly divide batter into prepared baking pans and bake on 350F for 30-35 minutes or a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with fudgy crumbs (preferred, as sometimes a clean toothpick can indicate the cake is overdone).

Allow to cool in the baking pans for 15 minutes, then run a knife along the edge to loosen it and carefully invert onto a cooling rack to cool completely.

Cool completely before frosting.