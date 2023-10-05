🔊 Listen to this

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes

British author Roald Dahl is known as one of the greatest storytellers for children and young adults of the 20th century. The famed author and poet has a reputation for selling more than 300 million copies of his work worldwide. Talk about impressive! By golly, I write 300 words and I need a shot and a nap! Some of his most celebrated titles include “James and the Giant Peach,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Witches,” “The BFG,” and my personal favorite “Matilda.” All of these books have already been adapted into quite successful films. Which now brings us to one of his more lesser-known titles, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

Written for the screen and directed by Wes Anderson (“Fantastic Mr. Fox”), this short story also makes for a short film with a running time of only 37 minutes. So, for a man on the go like me, this was a perfect choice to watch if you want to fit in something quick without interrupting your social calendar. Let’s just start out by saying this adaptation was 37 minutes too long. Filled with a wonderful cast with A-list names such as Sir Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, and a usually spellbinding Benedict Cumberbatch. This story follows Henry Sugar, a man who is able to see through objects and predict the future with the help of a book he stole. Sounds engaging enough right? WRONG!

I am sorry but I have never been able to jump on the Wes Anderson bandwagon. Maybe I am just not bohemian enough to appreciate his style, but I have given “The Royal Tenenbaums” a shot, then upon watching “The Life Aquatic” with Steve Zissou, starring Bill Murray whom I love, I shut that film off 30 minutes in.

The production value to this one looks like it was filmed inside a cardboard box. Wes’s projects are unique, I will give him that, he’s got a style, just not a style I enjoy. This latest project is no different. “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” was well, not at all wonderful, and to be frank the dialogue was so fast it was nauseating. My roomie who watched it with me zonked out about 15 minutes in, so upon hearing his snoring, that really confirmed something I was already feeling … If you are at a loss for something better to watch, give one of Ben Kingsley’s better, but lesser known 2003 films a whirl, “The House of Sand and Fog,” opposite the always lovely Jennifer Connelly. Now that was worth a watch, not this rubbish. “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is a dog,” but this canine has no bite!

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “2” paws out out 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.