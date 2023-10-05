🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Nanticoke Area Elementary Center extends a heartfelt thank you to the GNA PTA and the United Way for their donations. The PTA recently donated a book vending machine, and the United Way donated the books. With the help of these two organizations, the Elementary Center’s young readers will be given opportunities to earn tokens to receive books. Shown from left are fourth grader Christina Mariani, Principal Valerie Bartle, fifth grader Garrett Skordensky, third grader Lily Park, and teacher Lauren Medvac.