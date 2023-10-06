Presentation first in series of four at Dietrich Theater

In honor of the richness of area history, the Dietrich Theater will offera series of four free presentations on the heritage of the Endless Mountains in the coming year. The first presentation in the series entitled “Places of Peace: Moravian Missions on the North Branch 1769 – 1772,” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. at the historic theater and cultural center in downtown Tunkhannock.

During this program, Dr. Katherine Faull of Bucknell University will address the following questions: What were the Moravian missions at Friedenshütten (Wyalusing) and Sheshequin trying to achieve on the Susquehanna in the brief period between 1769-1772? Who lived in these mission villages?

How did the inhabitants sustain themselves? What were their relations with the Colonial authorities and also the Haudenosaunee (Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy)? Why did the settlements disperse and where did they go? Why should we still tell this story 250 years later? She will use the manuscripts from the Moravian Archives in Bethlehem to help provide answers and explore this vibrant history with the audience.

Katherine Faull is a British-born professor of German and Humanities at Bucknell University. She has published widely in scholarly circles in Moravian Studies and more recently in Digital Humanities. She is presently the Faculty Director of Community Engaged Learning and Research at Bucknell and also Special Advisor to the Provost.

This project was financed in part by a grant from the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2). Heritage and Other Parks, and the Environmental Stewardship Fund (ESF) under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation. Free tickets to this event are available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the Dietrich Theater ticket booth while they last.