Genealogists, in case you’re wondering, there is such a thing as Family History Month. In fact, we are right in it – October. There won’t likely be any parades or fireworks, but you can use your special “month” to undertake a new project or bear down on an older one that’s lagging.

A good place to pick up some ideas is the series of webinars now being offered by FamilySearch, to guide and improve your genealogical research.

Want to learn how to use the FamilySearch Wiki? How about the FamilySearch Family Tree? There are webinars for both. There is also one called “Laying the Groundwork for a Successful U.S. Research Project.”

There’s also an intriguing one called “Order in the Court,” described as an introduction to U.S. court records.

Go to the FamilySearch website and register. They’re free. If you find dates and times inconvenient, there’s no problem. Like just about everything else FamilySearch offers, they’re archived for use at any later time.

Also, with RootsTech 2024 drawing near, don’t forget that just about all the sessions from previous RootsTech events are archived as well.

Remember that a webinar is more than just a talk. It is instruction by an expert in the field. As far as time is concerned, remember that live sessions are on Mountain Daylight Time until the switchover to Standard Time. Listings for the sessions are two hours later here in the east.

Resources: Bamboozled by that very, very hard-to-read old Germanic script? Here is some help. The current (September-October) issue of “Family Tree Magazine” has – on the very last page – a guide to interpreting the letters of the alphabet from three forms of German.

Whether you have to piece things out letter by letter or you’re just stuck on a word here and there, this guide looks like a good start.

Speaking of “Family Tree Magazine,” the current issue lists all the state research guides it has published since 2018. Considering the huge variety of archived materials available and the varying policies of the states, these guides could prove useful.

Museums: The Lower East Side Tenement Museum, in New York City, reopened in September after a year-long shutdown for renovations. The living history facility, at Broome and Orchard Streets in Lower Manhattan, occupies a 19th-century tenement building with individual apartments restored to show the life and times of immigrant ethnic groups that made Lower Manhattan their homes in years past.

Recently added are mid-20th-century apartments representing Holocaust survivor and Puerto Rican residents.

Admission is by reservation for a guided tour. To reserve a spot, go to the museum’s website. Neighborhood walking tours are also available. Most visitors take the subway from midtown. A website tool tells you which train. Allow plenty of time to get there.

News Notes: Conservation of “witness trees” on the historic battlefields associated with our ancestors has been going on for many years. But sometimes there is a setback. British authorities recently announced the felling of a yew tree that is believed to have stood on the field near Hastings before the 1066 battle was fought. As of this writing, it had not been determined if the tree fell because of age, weather or vandalism.

Restoration of the Gettysburg battlefield is continuing, according to news stories. Before visiting, it is good to check the website to see what areas are open or closed for rehab. More than 34,000 Pennsylvania troops, including many from Northeastern Pennsylvania, fought there in the July 1863 battle.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

