Quite a few people knew I had been planning over the past several months a celebratory trip to Maui. Then on Aug. 8 apocalyptic fires on the island destroyed the town of Lahaina and parts of Kula. The itinerary for what was to be a magical vacation was immediately sidelined adjacent to the sorrow I felt, learning of the devastating loss of life and personal property, including irreplaceable treasures that had documented the island’s history.

The questions I have been fielding since returning a week ago from that trip have had to do with what things actually look and feel like, right now, on Maui. While answering those queries, what has come frequently to my mind and heart is far more than the negatives of such an all-consuming fire. Areas that were left to the gray and black tones of a fierce battle zone cannot be adequately captured in any of the pictures or video.

Instead of focusing on the dark sides of this tragedy, what dominated my awareness concerned the citizens of this country and their steadfast ability to show up in force whenever it counts the most, when it is most needed. The beauty of our humanity is that compassionate hearts are like a finely tuned machine that is not capable of skipping a beat when it comes to filling a need.

And the need that I saw as I traveled to various parts of the island is nearly incomprehensively great.

While I spoke with displaced residents, both native Hawaiians and transplants from the continental U.S., I learned lessons in what it takes to maintain one’s dignity after a natural disaster of such magnitude, and how that is not possible without the aid and comfort of strangers.

Yes, there are governmental agencies, charities and insurance companies who are meeting with those who survived the fires, processing claims and providing housing and essentials. But no, not everyone’s needs are being met to the fullest. Adding to this are tensions and frustrations that have grown over how and when to broadly reopen to tourism, particularly in the area known as West Maui.

What I discovered was an unexpected chasm of contrasting needs between a chunk of the native population of Lahaina and the resort hotels that are along one of the most magnificent coastlines in the world.

Many of those high-rise hotels currently house displaced residents, who did not have any other place to live. Many do not have family members or friends who can take them in until they figure out what their new normal will become.

Taxpayer monies are providing those accommodations. The hotels are being reimbursed for the use of their properties, and have had to close their doors to tourists who want to stay at those resorts. But this is not a long-term solution that makes sense, for anyone involved. How much longer this arrangement can go on is under review.

Those hotels are losing out on additional revenues that come from tourists. Guests eat and drink on their properties, buy from their shops, and take part in all of the amenities and services that come with that experience. The displaced do not have the money to do any of those things that would adequately financially compensate the hotels.

Now weeks post fire, some grieving residents have already been moved from one area of the island to another, as they find more permanent housing. But others are in a waiting period, as any day they may be told they have to move again. They have been living each day with the uncertainty of where they will end up, and what job may or may not be there for them. All the while the hotels and others with vested interests are pressing the government to let them reclaim their “business as usual” to receive the tourism cashflow.

It soon became clear to me where citizens can come in to be a part of the solution. It’s two-fold.

One: If you have the means to do so, make plans to travel to Maui or any of the other islands. Hawaii Governor Green made the announcement in August that tourists are welcome, though restricting them from West Maui. He underscored the value of the tourism industry, how it infuses the state’s economy, and how coming now can speed up the recovery efforts.

There are those who may argue that they would not feel right about having a relaxing time in a Hawaiian paradise. They said they would have a hard time being there knowing many others on Maui – who would be serving them and other tourists umbrella-decorated tropical beverages – are still grieving the deaths of family and friends. Or those who haven’t lost a close one, do know someone who did. Or else they may be suffering over their own financial collapse, so how could one possibly have a joyful time while all that is real?

Your trip can help secure some of the remaining jobs that these displaced residents want and need, which are necessary for them to return to some degree of normalcy.

If a trip is not feasible, please consider donating to organizations doing herculean work. Even a small donation is within the reach of many people who read this column. The trustworthy American Red Cross, or any of the animal shelters who are caring for the displaced or wounded animals, have need. Or consider The People’s Fund of Maui, an organization that gets money directly into the hands of families that have applied, and qualified, for help: https://www.eifoundation.org/peoples-fund-of-maui

They are not putting stipulations on the use of the funds. The organizers believe the residents know best what they need, from personal items to what bills are coming due.

As we enter holiday season preparation, the right time to think about charitable donations is actually this minute. You don’t need to wait until end of year tax time to decide where to get your write-offs. Do consider the needs of those nearest to you, but also those who are a continent and ocean away who lost everything. Then give generously today, to your ability, and count your blessings.

