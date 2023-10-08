🔊 Listen to this

I’m telling everyone I know to visit forkoverlove.org this week.

If you want to feel the love — and I mean really feel the love — visit that website. You’ll find details of the amazing restaurant week taking place Oct. 8-14 right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

As you may know, Fork Over Love is a local 501c3 nonprofit getting a plethora of press right now thanks to Martin Sheen, of TV show West Wing fame, appearing in a video and stumping for the cause last week across social media.

FOL seeks to support independently owned restaurants with feeding neighbors in need through a variety of food distribution channels. Its inaugural major fundraiser is Restaurant Week — happening NOW! It’s billed as a “week of pure goodness” on its website.

And the FOL team is doing an amazing job promoting across many media channels and platforms, so if you haven’t heard about it yet I’d be surprised.

Here’s the gist of it: all this week more than 50 participating restaurants will donate a portion of proceeds to the nonprofit. The more people who dine out, the more that can be donated.

The website lists a lot of specials and events, so here’s my advice: peruse the website and get an overview of all that’s featured. Decide which days work best for your schedule and pick a spot to support that looks appetizing to you.

Some restaurants are offering specific dishes to support the cause, while others are making a donation no matter what you order.

There are suggestions for every day this week through Saturday at forkoverlove.org.

Besides going out to eat this week, you can also buy a $20 raffle ticket for your chance to win 52 weeks of dinners. There are gift certificates from the area’s restaurants up for grabs. It’s easy to purchase tickets on the website, too.

Personally, I’ll be at The Woodlands on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. where our next Wilkes-Barre POWER! event will be taking place.

Our featured nonprofit of the night will be none other than Fork Over Love, and we’re excited to help sell some of their raffle tickets there as well. (Bring cash if you would like to purchase).

We’re hoping for deck weather, but if not we will host the party inside streamside.

In closing today, check out forkoverlove.org, pick a day you’re free and decide what venue you’d like to visit.

This special week consists of two of my favorite things: dining out and helping a nonprofit.

What could be better than that?

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].