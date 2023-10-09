🔊 Listen to this

Hunting is more than a pastime in northeastern Pennsylvania; it’s a way of life.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission issues nearly a million hunting licenses annually, and for many outdoor enthusiasts, hunting may be the most strenuous and adrenaline-inducing activity they do all year.

According to the American Heart Association, many hunters across the U.S. have life-threatening heart attacks and strokes in the woods. In many cases, better lifestyle choices or management of cardiovascular disease risk factors could help prevent these medical emergencies.

Think about it. You may be walking for miles. If you’re successful in your hunt, you may be dragging your harvest quite a distance too. The best way to prepare to do this safely is to stay fit and monitor your wellness.

If you already work out and keep a healthy diet, you have a head start.

If you’re less active when you’re not hunting, try to move at a moderate pace for 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Just walking at a brisk pace for half an hour could accomplish this goal. That amount of exercise along with healthy lifestyle choices can help you improve or maintain your cardiovascular wellness and keep your joints and muscles stable and strong for those long journeys though the forest.

Diet is crucial too. It should consist of mostly fruits and vegetables, but when choosing proteins, lean meats and fish are good selections to help you keep your cholesterol at a safe level. Healthy fats like olive oil, avocadoes and the fats you get from salmon and tuna can also help with those cholesterol levels.

Venison, as it turns out, is an excellent option if you’re going to consume red meat. It’s lean and delicious when you know how to prepare it properly.

Yearly wellness check-ups with your primary care physician are also important in monitoring your health. Your doctor will check your heart rate, cholesterol and blood pressure, all of which, if left unmanaged, are risk factors for heart attack and stroke.

If you don’t see a primary care physician, make an appointment before your hunting season begins. Your doctor can either reassure you that your health measures are in a safe range or recommend lifestyle changes, medications and even specialists, like cardiologists, who can help you manage your chronic conditions.

During regular appointments with your doctor, you’ll also have opportunities to discuss and assess other health concerns that might be critical during a hunt, like joint mobility and vision. You never want to be deep in the woods and unable to walk, so you’ll want to be sure your knees are up to the task. And safety protocols like target identification and firearm discipline depend heavily on your vision.

While we’re on the subject of general hunting safety, fall prevention is something that should be on every hunter’s mind. Tree roots, slick rocks and moss, and uneven terrain can take down even the most experienced hunters, and these trip hazards can be covered by fallen leaves. An ankle sprain, ACL tear, or head injury can go from health concern to survival situation if you’re alone in the woods.

All hunters should have a partner or group on their excursion and carry a cell phone. Accident or illness can be sudden, and you’ll want to have support or be able to call for help if either strikes.

Consider a walking stick to improve your stability and to help you probe the ground in front of you. One thing you can do year-round to prepare for hunting season is exercise your core muscles to improve your balance.

For those who hunt from a tree stand, special care is needed. Be sure the stand is secure and strong. Always use a safety harness. Be especially careful getting onto and off the stand. Falls from tree stands are all too common and cause fearful injuries

Always look out for signs of exhaustion and cardiovascular events during your hunt. If you feel shortness of breath, dizziness, rapid heartbeat or pain in your chest, neck, back or arms – stop, rest, and seek medical attention immediately.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@www.timesleader.com.

