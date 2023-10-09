Accompanied by a shadow play performed by Little Theatre actors

For the first time since 2019, the F.M. Kirby Center will screen the cult classic musical film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” just in time for Halloween.

The screening, set for 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre, will be accompanied with shadow play performed by members of the Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and sing-along as everyone gets ready to “do the time-warp again.”

Ticket prices are $10 per ticket and $15 for a ticket with prop bag.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by calling 570-826-1100.

Are you unfamiliar with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show?”

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), get stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). As they lose their innocence, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky.

The 1975 film lasts 98 minutes.

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, now in its 101st season, will perform a shadow play in conjunction with the screening.

For two days prior to the screening, Little Theatre will perform the live stage version of the musical Oct. 27-28 at its own historic theatre on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. For more information about those performances, which include a midnight show, see ltwb.org.