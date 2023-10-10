🔊 Listen to this

The Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania will hold its annual “Walk to End Epilepsy” on Oct. 21, 2023 at PNC Field in Moosic. The walk begins at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.

There will be activities for children as well as entertainment for all. The walk is free but donations are gladly accepted. The funds raised at this event will help continue the educational and health programs, support services and open the new Epilepsy Community and Resource Center.

The center will be the first of its kind in Pennsylvania and will be located in Luzerne County.

You can form a team and walk or come alone and join everyone to show your support for the thousands of people in our region living with epilepsy/seizure disorders. To register contact Mary Loughlin 570-592-1150 or [email protected].