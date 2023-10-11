🔊 Listen to this

The Swoyersville Kiwanis Club will hold an “All You Can Eat Breakfast Buffet” 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School Cafeteria, Hughes Street Swoyersville.

The menu consists of scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, waffles, SOS, toast, coffee, juice and desserts. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 5-10. Tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis member or call/text 570-762-1985. Tickets will also be available at the door.

This year, once again, in honor of Veterans Day, we wish to thank our veterans by offering them our breakfast free of charge. Also, don’t forget to take a chance to win one of the many baskets in our raffle.

Proceeds from all fundraisers go back into the local communities through scholarship awards and support to our local youth sports programs. Assistance continues to the Salvation Army, Feed A Friend, Toys for Tots, St. Joseph’s Center and local veterans just to name a few. With your support we can continue with assistance to the children and residents of the local communities and other organizations.

If any student requires community service hours and would like to assist at our event call/text Kathy 570-762-1985. If you need more information, check us out on Facebook “Swoyersville Kiwanis” or email [email protected]