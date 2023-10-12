🔊 Listen to this

After a triumphant return of the David A Evans 5K Color Run attracted more than 200 participants last year, Misericordia University’s Occupational Therapy Student Club (MSOTA) and the New Student & Family Programs department will sponsor the annual David A. Evans 5K Color Run/Walk at 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

The event honors David A. Evans, Jr., who died by suicide in April 2014. Evans was the son of Misericordia’s Dr. Dawn Evans, assistant professor in Occupational Therapy, and her husband, Dave Evans. A football and guitar player, Evans just got his driver’s license and has been described as having “a heart of gold that touched all he met.” He and his sister Morgan often helped his mom during many volunteer projects with students on campus.

Race proceeds will benefit the David A. Evans Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund at Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre, PA. It is dedicated to students at the Catholic high school who plan to continue their education at Misericordia Universiy. Established by David’s parents and sister, the fund has awarded more than $30,000 so far.

Registration for the run begins at 9 a.m. at the Anderson Sports and Health Center. The race starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $25 for pre-registration and $30 on the race day. The registration fee includes a T-shirt, while supplies last, and a color packet, as participants will be splashed with colored powder throughout the race. The color run is open to all ages on campus and in our local communities. Participants have the choice to run or walk the event.

Additional activities include informational tables on suicide, drug and alcohol addiction, and other resources that will be set up at the event for those who want more information, along with a basket raffle. Tables include Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol Services (WVDAS), the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

For additional information on the David A. Evans 5K Color Run/Walk, please call Darcy Brodmerkel, director of New Student & Family Programs, at 570-674-6466 or email her at [email protected].