Event organizers include, from left, first row: co-chairperson Mary Mararra, The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement Board; co-chairperson Gerri McAndrew, director of development & relations for community outreach, The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education; and committee member Lorraine Lupini. The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement Board; Second row: committee member Helayna Szescila, deputy chief governance officer, The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education; committee member Ellen Walko, The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement Board; honorary chairperson Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, president and CEO, The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education; committee member Kim Robinson, manager, The Wright Center for Community Health Wilkes-Barre Practice; committee member Holly Przasnyski, Community Health and Patient & Community Engagement boards coordinator and The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement director; and liaison volunteer Dr. Muhammad Waqas, Internal Medicine resident, The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

The Wright Center for Community Health Scranton Practice, 501 S. Washington Ave., will host a Wonderful Women Breast Cancer Support Group program on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

Family and friends are invited and light refreshments will be served. Special guests include Julie Rutkowski of the Strong and Coura’Jess Foundation and Tiffany Carroll and Kaitlyn Carroll of The Salted Pixie.

Dolly Woody, the former director of the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania, will serve as the keynote speaker. The program is free, but you must RSVP by calling Holly Przasnyski at 570-209-3275 or emailing her at [email protected].

For more information about The Wright Center for Community Health, go to TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019.