🔊 Listen to this

The Wright Center for Community Health Scranton Practice, 501 S. Washington Ave., will host a Wonderful Women Breast Cancer Support Group program on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

Family and friends are invited and light refreshments will be served. Special guests include Julie Rutkowski of the Strong and Coura’Jess Foundation and Tiffany Carroll and Kaitlyn Carroll of The Salted Pixie.

Dolly Woody, the former director of the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania, will serve as the keynote speaker. The program is free, but you must RSVP by calling Holly Przasnyski at 570-209-3275 or emailing her at [email protected].

For more information about The Wright Center for Community Health, go to TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019.