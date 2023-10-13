🔊 Listen to this

The first official weekend Masses at St. Nicholas - St. Mary Parish in Wilkes-Barre were held Saturday, Oct. 7 in St. Nicholas Church. While the parish has a new name, church buildings do not.

Copies of the first official bulletin of St. Nicholas - St. Mary Parish lie in a tray in the back of St. Nicholas Church.

“Guess who’s going to ‘fill in’ that empty space? We are, together,” the Rev. Joseph Verespy said on Saturday during the first Mass at the newly consolidated St. Nicholas - St. Mary Parish in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

It’s not every day that a church prints a bulletin with a mostly blank cover.

But for the first Mass at Wilkes-Barre’s newest consolidated parish the bulletin — where you might expect to see a biblical scene or other colorful picture — was graced with only a simple name and date: “St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish, Established October 7, 2023.”

“It’s pretty plain, isn’t it? Pretty vanilla. A lot of empty space,” the pastor, the Rev. Joesph Verespy, said as he began his homily during last Saturday’s 4 p.m. liturgy.

Comparing the consolidation to a wedding that unites two families, the priest urged members of the congregation not to think “what are they going to do,” but to consider “what are we going to do?”

“Are we going to be that kind of community,” he asked, “where people feel welcome and at home?”

After months of planning, the former parishes of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Nicholas, whose church buildings are about one block apart on South Washington Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre, are now one parish with a name, St. Nicholas – St. Mary, similar to that of the elementary school they formed more than 50 years ago.

Individual church buildings, however, retain their original names of St. Nicholas Church and St. Mary’s Church.

Pointing out that the first activity at the new parish was a Eucharstic celebration, the pastor said, “This is the most important thing we do; more important than any bake sale or empanada sale.”