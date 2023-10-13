‘Mania: The ABBA Tribute’ coming to Kirby Center

‘Mania: The ABBA Tribute’ is scheduled to come to the F.M. Kirby Center on Oct. 28.

“How could I ever refuse? I feel like I win when I lose.”

“Waterloo. Couldn’t escape if I wanted to. Waterloo, knowing my fate is to be with you.”

Those lyrics from the Swedish pop group ABBA’s hit single “Waterloo,” sung with bouncy exuberance by the popular band, compare Napoleon’s surrender after the 1815 Battle of — oh c’mon, sing it with me — ”Wa-Wa-Wa-Waterloo” to the way regular people inevitably give in to love.

Maybe the lyrics also hint that ABBA’s music is so infectious, it’s unavoidable you will become a fan, if you aren’t one already.

“It’s just good, good, great, fantastic music,” said Alison Ward, who portrays singer/songwriter Agnetha Fältskog in “Mania: The ABBA Tribute,” which is set to perform Oct. 28 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Here audiences can expect to hear “Waterloo” — the song that helped Agnetha Fältskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad win the 1974 Eurovision contest — along with “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “Name of the Game,” “Money, Money” “Take a Chance,” and other hits that swept the globe decades ago.

At the height of its popularity, the bandmates became “Sweden’s highest export earners, amazingly outselling Volvo cars,” according to a news release.

In a telephone interview Ward predicted the music will be enjoyable for audience members who might have grown up with the original ABBA (the group’s name is an acronym of the singers’ initials) during the 1970s, as well as for younger generations who first heard the music on soundtracks of the “Mamma Mia” movies.

Social media has been playing a role in the resurgence, too.

“ ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ is popular now,” Ward said earlier this week, describing that song as “more than 40 years old and trending on TikTok.”

“I’d say 99 percent of our audiences are already fans,” Ward said. “The odd 1 percent might be someone who came along with a family member.”

Soon that 1 percent will become fans, too, she predicted.

And everyone will get to experience what it would have been like to attend an ABBA concert.

“We replicate their costumes and use their same songs. We even provide our best version of a Swedish accent,” said Ward, who grew up in the United Kingston and dutifully earned a mathematics degree from Leeds University, to please her parents, before she embarked on her singing career.

Audience members are always welcome to sing along with the tribute artists, Ward said. “Their arms are up in the air. They’re swaying.”

And, of course, they’ll be dancing, to “Dancing Queen” and other numbers. “Absolutely,” Ward said. “One thousand percent.”

Tickets to “Mania — The ABBA Tribute” start at $20.50. Call 570-826-1100 or visit kirbycenter.org. The show begins at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Kirby Center, where doors open at 6:30 p.m.