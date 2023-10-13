Tribute band will perform at Dietrich Theater

Whether you’re a die-hard Led Zeppelin fan or a newcomer looking to experience the magic of their music, “A Zeppelin Thing” guarantees an unforgettable performance that will transport you back to the glory days of rock ‘n’ roll.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 at 6:00 p.m., the tribute band, “A Zeppelin Thing,” will take the Dietrich Theater stage for a live concert featuring Led Zeppelin favorites from the raw power of “Whole Lotta Love” to the haunting beauty of “Stairway to Heaven”. Their set list covers Led Zeppelin’s entire discography, leaving no stone unturned.

With unwavering commitment to authenticity and a deep respect for Led Zeppelin’s legacy, this tribute band is dedicated to keeping the spirit of Led Zeppelin alive for generations to come. Concert goers will experience the thunderous sound and unparalleled energy of Led Zeppelin as they’ve never heard or seen before.

With painstaking attention to detail, “A Zeppelin Thing” has meticulously studied every aspect of Led Zeppelin’s discography, ensuring that their performances capture the essence and energy of the original recordings. From the iconic guitar riffs of Jimmy Page to the thunderous drums of John Bonham, each member of the band embraces their respective roles to embody the spirit of Led Zeppelin.

“A Zeppelin Thing’s” dedication to authenticity extends beyond just the music. They recreate the stage presence, outfits, and even the vintage instruments used by Led Zeppelin during their heyday. From Robert Plant’s charismatic stage presence to John Paul Jones’ virtuosic bass lines, every member of the band strives to capture the magic and mystique that made Led Zeppelin one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

Tickets to “A Zeppelin Thing” at the Dietrich are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets available at DietrichTheater.com, by calling 570-836-1022 x3, or at the Dietrich’s ticket booth while they last.