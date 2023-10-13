🔊 Listen to this

“On, King! On, you huskies.”

I don’t know what other kids my age were doing late on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons this time of year back in the early 1950s.

Nor did I care.

All I knew was that as darkness began to fall earlier, it was time for “The Challenge of the Yukon,” that exciting Mutual radio show about Sgt. Preston of the Mounties and his “wonder dog” Yukon King as they pursued claim jumpers and other miscreants across the frozen Canadian wilderness.

It was a given in that era that the Mounties in their fabled red coats were smarter and tougher than anyone the criminal world could throw at them.

Sub-zero temperatures? Vast wastelands of snow and ice? Sudden and blinding blizzards? All in a day’s work in the pursuit of those who broke the British crown’s law in the days of the 1890s gold rush.

But that old trail’s gone cold.

I can’t remember the last time I watched a TV show or movie about the Mounties. Somehow, these stalwart men have disappeared from our entertainment landscape.

TV brings us brilliant detectives, heroic firefighters, intrepid EMTs. But Canadian Mounties braving the frozen north in pursuit of justice? Alas, no more! They seem to have parked their dogsleds for good.

Not so in days past.

Twice a week ABC radio gave us yet another Mountie show. This was “The Silver Eagle.” Instead of a trusty sled dog, Sgt. Jim West’s best buddy was the trusty strongman Joe Bideaux, a reminder that Anglo-Saxons were not the only good guys in Canada.

It wasn’t just on radio that the Mounties always got their man. The redcoats were all over the popular media at mid-century.

Mush down to the corner store’s comic book rack and you’d find “King of the Royal Mounted,” the monthly tales of Sgt. Dave King of the RCMP. If you couldn’t wait until next month’s issue for your gold rush fix, Sgt. King also appeared in the Sunday newspaper comics.

Want still more?

At least a half dozen movie serials of the 1930s through the 1950s featured a variety of Mounties fighting baddies who evolved with the times from assay office thieves to Soviet atomic spies.

The neat thing about those serials was the cliffhanger endings. Something seemingly lethal would happen to the Mountie in the last minute of the chapter. So, you’d have to return to the theater next week to see how he survived getting tossed in front of a convenient avalanche.

Historians say that the Mountie as popular hero began with magazine stories, novels and a movie about one Inspector Douglas Renfrew. His back story was that he’d been a World War I pilot for the British and after beating the Germans turned to crime fighting on the other side of the Atlantic.

By the 1930s the Mounties were everywhere.

They even showed up in my parents’ movie world. The 1936 collaboration of singers Jeanette MacDonald as a dance hall lady and Nelson Eddy as a Mountie in “Rose-Marie” was a box office hit and spawned the pop tune “Indian Love Call.”

Will there ever be another Mounties era? How about a “CSI Yukon”? How about a Mountie who relies not on a high-IQ sled dog but on GPS positioning and a video hookup to headquarters?

Nah! That wouldn’t be the same.

Or maybe, sad to say, we need to let our old redcoat pals enjoy their retirement.

If we put on our snowshoes and forge ahead, we’ll find new heroes.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected].

