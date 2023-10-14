🔊 Listen to this

Karen and Edward Godleski exchanged vows in October 1973 at St. Joseph’s Church in Wyoming, PA.

Edward and Karen Godleski of Wilkes-Barre celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 13, 2023. They were married in St. Joseph’s Church, Wyoming, Pa.

Karen is the daughter of the late Henry and Stella Antos of West Wyoming. She is a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and Luzerne County Community College. Prior to her retirement in 2016 she was employed by InterMetro Industries Corp., Wilkes-Barre.

Edward is the son of the late Edward and Helen Godleski of Wilkes-Barre. He is a graduate of GAR High School and King’s College. Prior to his retirement in 2010 he was a member of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department for 37 1/2 years.

The Godleskis have two daughters: Lori (Paul) Lindenmuth, Wyoming, Pa., and Kristy (Greg) Harchar, Forty Fort; and three grandchildren.

The couple celebrated with family at a recent party to mark the occasion.