I was filled with so much happiness this past week. And I’m not just saying that.

Everywhere I turned there was goodness, kind gestures and a sense of community, that I truly feel we need now more than ever before.

While the news cycle has been devastating watching what’s unfolding in Ukraine and the Middle East, I’m finding comfort in my small corner of the world that is Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Gatherings like NEPIRC Manufacturing Day, Restaurant Week and Wilkes-Barre POWER! all gave me hope for our area and actually took my mind off of the glum issues we’re hearing about regularly.

As I’m writing this on Friday afternoon, I’m just sitting down after a morning at Mohegan Pennsylvania where NEPIRC hosted Manufacturing Day.

I so enjoyed walking around the convention floor there and seeing the more than 100 businesses from varied industries set up with live demonstrations and interactive booths showcasing what is amazing about our region’s workforce.

Pete Ruggiero, COO of Crayola, was the keynote speaker, discussing an important topic: supply chain woes. This is something top of mind for consumers as prices fluctuate and businesses are dealing with more challenges than ever.

How refreshing to hear from experts on issues that matter to our everyday lives!

I meandered around the convention floor and saw all of the interactions happening, even as breakout sessions on topics like safe workplace trends, cultivating calmness and refueling the talent pipeline were presented.

One business I visited was Noteology, a boutique perfumery that fulfills custom scent orders in Scranton.

I selected my own scent designed to inspire and relax me (who doesn’t need those sensations?) which they packaged for me on the spot.

You can see their offerings at noteology.com; it’s pretty neat stuff, especially considering the holiday gift season fast approaching.

Besides that big event, there was also Fork Over Love’s Restaurant Week throughout Luzerne County.

I’m so glad our Wilkes-Barre POWER! mixer on Thursday night at The Woodlands was able to benefit the nonprofit and its mission (which I wrote about last week).

The 50 POWER! members in attendance clearly appreciated hearing more from the organization, which does so much good locally.

In closing today, I remain laser-focused on all of the positive things happening right here in our community.

So, as wars rage overseas and the headlines continue to sadden us, we have to show empathy to those affected and try to help where possible, but if we can take a step back and appreciate all that is right around us, we’ll end up feeling better at the end of the day.

I’m so grateful to live in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and I truly hope you are too.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

