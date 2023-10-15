🔊 Listen to this

Junior Achievement (JA) began 55 years ago when a small group gathered to teach entrepreneurship to high school students. More than a half-century later, JA continues to prepare students for their futures by providing valuable outreach programs and events to students on career and work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

In Northeast Pennsylvania, Junior Achievement is reaching new heights to benefit students. Playing catch-up from the educational disruptions caused by the pandemic, JA increased efforts to re-engage students with the learning process and connect what they are learning in school with a vision for their personal future success.

Junior Achievement’s mission is to improve student circumstances by instilling confidence and a sense of purpose. Partnering with schools, businesses, and community members, JA inspires students to take an active role in preparing for their futures through career exploration, developing strong employable skills, and goal setting.

“These engaging experiential lessons prepare young people for successful careers and economic self-sufficiency to better navigate the shifting job market and contribute to a more resilient economy,” said JA of Northeast Pennsylvania President Susan Magnotta. “Our programs are taught by volunteer role models who share their knowledge and experiences to pay it forward to students.”

An Inspire Career Exploration event last April hosted 1,500 high school students for a hands-on learning opportunity with experiential exhibits by over 70 area companies and organizations. Nine career clusters provided information and inspiration on career opportunities, networking, and a pathway for future success. Inspire is expanding to a two-day event on April 16-17, 2024 to host 3,000 students from 16 additional school districts.

JA’s YES (Your Economic Success) middle-school program was piloted last spring at GAR Memorial Middle School with engaging activities involving jobs in the trades, financial literacy, interviewing skills, and career assessments hosted by volunteers from the Pennsylvania State Police, City of Wilkes-Barre, and Procter & Gamble. YES is expanding this year to include ten additional school districts.

“JA also delivers elementary classroom programs to share learning skills and lifelong lessons above what is taught in school,” Magnotta said. “With Junior Achievement providing a successful pathway, students will move into adulthood better prepared to succeed.”

Sponsorships and volunteerism are critical for JA to offer life-changing programs to students in our community. To join this growing movement as a sponsor or volunteer, visit www.nepa.ja.org or contact Susan Magnotta at 570-602-3600.

