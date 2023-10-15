7 shows planned after Thanksgiving

A dinosaur encounters a human in ‘Jurassic Park World Tour.’ What kind of emotions might they both be feeling?

There’s a scene in “Jurassic World Live Tour” in which Jeannie — she’s a type of dinosaur called a troodon and her name is short for “genius” — watches a Mama Stegosaurus and Baby Stegosaurus interacting.

“Mama Steg and Baby Steg have a moment together, just doing their thing, and she sees that,” said Tomas Moquete, a “dinoteer” who helps manipulate some of prehistoric creatures in the show. “There’s a moment of sadness because her babies are missing. There’s a lot of emotions.”

What, sadness? Emotions? In a dinosaur?

Yes. If you visit the Mohegan Sun Arena to see one of the seven performances of “Jurassic World Live Tour” set to take place Nov. 24-26, you’ll soon realize that scientist Dr. Kate Walker has been working on a “dino decoder, to connect with dinosaurs and understand what they’re feeling.”

“There’s always a bad guy trying to get it,” Moquete said, explaining an antagonist named Kurt Reed “wants to weaponize the device and use the dinosaurs and raptors as weapons.”

This plot certainly lends itself to action, and if you were hoping for some exciting fight scenes, Moquete said you won’t be disappointed.

“In being a dinosaur, we have a lot of choreography,” he said of his role in the show. “We have head butts to soldiers …we have a hand bite; a soldier gets his hand bitten off … we’ve got everything from punches to kicks to bike throws.”

“Of course it’s all pretend,” Moquete said. “But it’s super fun to watch.”

The live performance, about 90 minutes in length with a 15-minute intermission, features 24 “life-size” dinosaurs (the T-Rex is 40 feet long) who move about aided by animatronics and performers like Moquete.

The dinosaurs are “realistic, up to the ceiling, with super sharp teeth, blinking eyes, the claws, everything you want to see from the movies,” Moquete said.

Plenty of stunts and pyrotechnics will add to the experience, which is billed as appropriate for the entire family.

“I wouldn’t say there are ‘bad’ dinosaurs,” Moquete said. “You do have bad people trying to use dinosaurs for military projects. And when we have dinosaurs-vs.-people fights, you can imagine how crazy it gets.”

When an “Indominus Rex” breaks into a lab, “we have explosions, a very intense scene, and it’s very interactive with all the soldiers running through the audience. It makes you feel like you are in ‘Jurassic World’ at that moment.’

And, some dinosaurs sound just so darned cute.

As a news release explained, “fans of the popular Netflix animated series ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ will recognize Bumpy, the friendly and food-motivated dinosaur, as she goes from baby to adult fairly quickly.”

Parents are the best judges of how their children might enjoy the live show, Moquete said, suggesting families might want to view a “Jurassic” movie together and see how youngest family members react.

“If anything is scaring them,” he said, “maybe, still come to see the show but maybe not sit as close.”

“At the end of the day,” he added, most people have thoroughly enjoyed the production. “It’s really nice to see how people get into it,” he said. “They’ll be waving out of their cars, wearing the shirts, the hats, yelling and saying ‘good job.’ “

Show times at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or you can visit the venue box office during open hours on event days.