OK, let’s get one thing straight right from the start. Human hand, foot and mouth disease is NOT THE SAME as foot and mouth (also called hoof and mouth) disease that affects cows, sheep, goats, and pigs. Both are caused by viruses BUT, humans don’t get the animal illness and animals don’t get ours.

So let’s focus on humans. It’s that time of year when, for parents of young children, the cycle of respiratory illnesses can seem never-ending. Runny noses and coughs can linger for so long as little ones contract and recover from viruses that they unfortunately begin to feel normal.

But a standout symptom like a rash or sores on the hands and feet can be alarming. If your child comes home from daycare or school with a prominent rash, try not to stress. It’s likely a sign of another common and highly contagious viral infection called hand, foot and mouth disease.

The disease is usually mild and tends to heal on its own. It spreads through contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids, such as saliva from coughs or sneezes, nasal secretions or feces. Childcare settings, where children put everything in their mouths and are together as diapers are frequently changed throughout the day, are common breeding grounds for spreading the disease. Although adults can be infected, children under 7 are most at risk.

Symptoms tend to appear three to five days after exposure and can persists for 10 days. Children may show some or all of these:

· Fever and muscle aches

· Sore throat

· Nausea and a general ill feeling

· Loss of appetite

· Painful, red blisters on the tongue, gums and inside of cheeks

· A red, white or gray skin rash on the palms, soles and diaper area. Sores look like flat, or slightly raised spots that can blister, and they can be itchy and uncomfortable.

The first two symptoms to arise are the fever and sore throat, in most cases, with the rash and blisters following about two days later. Kids are most contagious during the first week of having the virus. Babies and young children can also become fussy and may sleep more. They even sometimes drool more because swallowing can be painful.

There are no specific medical treatments for hand, foot and mouth disease, but symptoms can be managed at home, and children usually recover in seven to 10 days.

Keep your child hydrated by offering plenty of fluids and let them get plenty of rest. Sooth sore throats with cold foods like popsicles or smoothies, and avoid hot and acidic drinks that can further irritate their throats.

Reduce fever and ease pain with over-the-counter acetaminophen. If your child is older than 6 months, you can also use ibuprofen. Children should never take over-the-counter aspirin or cold and cough medicine.

Keep blisters clean and uncovered and try not to touch them, but don’t worry about spreading the virus through blister fluid. It’s not contagious.

In rare cases, hand, foot and mouth disease can lead to serious complications like viral meningitis (swelling around the brain and spinal cord) and encephalitis (swelling of the brain).

Call your pediatrician if your child:

· Is younger than 6 months of age

· Has a weakened immune system

· Has a fever for more than three days

· Has trouble drinking because of mouth sores

· Has symptoms that don’t improve after 10 days

Seek immediate medical attention if your child has:

· A severe headache

· A stiff neck

· Back pain

· Seizures

· Extreme tiredness or changes in consciousness

Frequent handwashing, cleaning of high-touch surfaces, avoiding close contact and avoiding sharing items like cups, utensils and towels can all help prevent hand, foot and mouth disease.

Maybe we’ll talk about the goats and sheep another time.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

