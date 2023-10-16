The Saint Jude Seventh Grade class show off their smiles before their race time begins. Row 1: Olivia Reinhardt, Inara Shutt, Michael Roberts, Quintin Sartori and Rhylea Reinhardt. Row 2: Matthew Crowell, Leah Smith, Kira Millard, Elizabeth Bilbow, Mia Correll, Tommy Elick, Sarah Rowlands, Gabrielle Gonzalez, Noah Boshek and Roman Judd. Submitted photo

Activities continue through October

<p>Second grade student Grayson Lauri enjoys spending Race for Ed time with his mom, Sara Lauri.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Eric Snarski shows off his bead bracelet showcasing how many laps he had already completed.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Saint Jude School recently held its annual Race for Education “race day”to celebrate the hard work of the entire school community. Students raced around the Gym, collected beads for laps completed and were treated to face painting and fun.

The Race for Education continues through the month of October. Those interested in donating can call Saint Jude School. Thank you to all who contributed to this year’s race. All proceeds benefit school field trip, classroom parties, teacher needs and a number of other programs from which students benefit.