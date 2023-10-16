Activities continue through October

🔊 Listen to this

Eric Snarski shows off his bead bracelet showcasing how many laps he had already completed.

Saint Jude School recently held its annual Race for Education “race day”to celebrate the hard work of the entire school community. Students raced around the Gym, collected beads for laps completed and were treated to face painting and fun.

The Race for Education continues through the month of October. Those interested in donating can call Saint Jude School. Thank you to all who contributed to this year’s race. All proceeds benefit school field trip, classroom parties, teacher needs and a number of other programs from which students benefit.