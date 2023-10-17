🔊 Listen to this

Marywood University in Scranton will host on-campus experiences to help prospective students explore several academic program areas, set to take place throughout the fall semester.

Programs holding special exploration days include:

● Dietitian Day, Oct. 27: Students interested in the field have the chance to gain hands-on experience in several practice areas including sports, clinical and community nutrition, food science, and food service. Meet with admissions staff, faculty, current students, tour campus, and enjoy lunch prepared as part of one of the activities. Registration is limited. To register: https://admissions.marywood.edu/register/DietitianFall23

● Criminal Justice Day, Oct. 30: Students interested in the field of criminal justice can meet with current students, recent alumnus and guest speaker Master Trooper David Peters, and learn more about Marywood’s program. Event includes light breakfast and tours of campus. To register: https://admissions.marywood.edu/register/Fall23CJ

● Music, Theatre, and Dance Day, Nov. 2: Interested students will meet with faculty and current students, and choose from sessions focusing on music therapy, music education, theatre, instrumental music, and vocal/choral music. Attendees also will learn more about the various student organizations available within the department. Optional campus tour. To register: https://admissions.marywood.edu/register/MTDFall23

● Art Day, Nov. 6: Marywood’s Art Department Visit Day offers a closer look at the department’s programs and a chance to meet faculty and students, tour the facilities, and participate in activities. Space is limited. To register: https://admissions.marywood.edu/register/Fall23ArtDay

● Exercise Science Day, Nov. 15: This is a day of immersive and hands-on learning in topic areas including sports performance and sports rehabilitation. The event also includes a program overview, meetings with faculty, a Q&A student panel, and breakout sessions. Breakfast and campus tour included. Registration closes on Nov. 10. To register: https://admissions.marywood.edu/register/ExerciseScience23

For additional information about Marywood University, go to marywood.edu/visit or contact the Marywood University Admissions Office at [email protected] or 570-348-6234.