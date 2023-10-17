🔊 Listen to this

Mr. Douglas Klopp – Principal of the Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School has released the Homecoming Court for the 2023/2024 school year. Lucy Honeywell and Bayne Raspen were crowned Homecoming Queen and King. Shown from left are members of the court, first row: Lucy Honeywell, Callie Dieffenbacher, Ava Klopp, Allison Vitanovec, Lydia Vivian, Hailey Corey, and Sydney Sleyo. Second row:Jace Hynick, Seth Berry, Bayne Raspen, Travis Pisano, Drew Nice, Collin Mikolaichik, and Evan Kaiser