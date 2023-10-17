🔊 Listen to this

Recently, Kiel Eigen and Brian Palma, one of the founding members of Tee Time for Kiel and member of the tournament’s planning committee, presented Allied Services Integrated Health System with a donation of $3,000. This portion of the proceeds from the annual golf tournament that was held at Fox Hill Country Club this year on Sept. 15 will now benefit spinal cord injury patients at Allied Services. Shown from left are:Kiel Eigen, Tee Time for Kiel; Bob Cole, Senior Vice President, Allied Services; Brian Palma, Tee Time for Kiel; Jim Brogna, Vice President, Allied Services.