The Knights of Columbus, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Swoyersville Council #12976, recently offered a generous monetary donation to the Human Life Resource Center, Wilkes-Barre. The Center is an all-volunteer, free of charge, Pregnancy Center which for decades has helped needy young families and their babies with infant clothing and furnishings. Shown from left are: Knight John Sartin, Grand Knight Mark Perugino, Founder and Director of the Center Betty Caffrey, Center Volunteers Kim Breault and Kathryn Mitchell.