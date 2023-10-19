🔊 Listen to this

The public is invited to join local historian Bill Bachman as he travels back in time to the days of Hanson’s Amusement Park at Harveys Lake. Bachman will give a talk and show a video he made specifically about the park’s old carousel, now reassembled and restored in Florida.

The presentation will take place in the library of the Educational Building at Trucksville United Methodist Church on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. Light refreshments will be served.