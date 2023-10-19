Roasted cauliflower pleases fans old and new

“I want to roast it,” I told Laura Golomb Kosco as she sold me a huge, beautiful head of cauliflower at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market last Thursday.

“That’s what I always do with cauliflower,” Laura encouraged me with a smile, suggesting I might want to add olive oil, salt and pepper.

I’m sure that would work out just fine, but since I really wanted the Times Leader taste testers to enjoy my latest vegetable effort, I decided to jazz up the cruciferous vegetable for them even more, not only with olive oil and salt but with a little butter, some freshly grated Parmesan and a pinch of smoked paprika.

In the newsroom, reporter Jen Learn-Andes and news editor Roger DuPuis gave me the reactions I expected.

“Definitely, I like it better,” Jen said, comparing the roasted version to the way she’s been steaming cauliflower at home. “This is not as soggy,” she said. “It’s more al dente. And I usually put boring old butter on it. Cheese definitely makes it more of an indulgence.”

“I don’t really like cauliflower that much. It’s never been my favorite,” Roger said, explaining he’s used to having it steamed. “But this was buttery and savory and I know it’s good for me.”

Then some younger members of our team gave me reactions I hadn’t expected; I was almost in shock to hear three of them indicate they like cauliflower — or have even stronger positive feelings for it.

“Broccoli and cauliflower are my ‘safe’ vegetables,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “And I thought this was a fine piece of cauliflower. The texture was good; soft but it still held its shape. Not mushy.”

“Cauliflower can be bland, but this had a lot of cheese flavor,” reporter Hannah Simerson said. “It’s perfect for fall. It would be a perfect side for Thanksgiving.”

“I love roasted cauliflower,” Margaret said. “And I think this was cooked perfectly; not too soft, not too crunchy.”

As for my fellow test cook/husband, I knew he would like it, even though smoked paprika is not his favorite seasoning (judging by his heavy sigh a few weeks ago when he noticed I brought home the big bargain size of this spice.)

“I always like roasting vegetables,” Mark said. “It brings out the sweetness. And the cheese is a nice touch.”

Some of the cooking tips I used came from a website called natashaskitchen.com/, but this simple recipe is how I arrived at the finished product:

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

1 large cauliflower, cut into slices and/or florets

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

Pinch of smoked paprika

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan (optional)

Preheat oven to 425. Spread cauliflower in baking dish (or rimmed baking sheet; Natasha says to use parchment paper as a liner for easier cleanup, but I didn’t bother with that). Drizzle cauliflower with olive oil and dot with small pieces of butter. Add paprika, or other spices as desired. Roast at 15 to 20 mnutes, until vegetable is fork tender and browning at edges. You may want to turn it once or twice. Add grated cheese, if desired, during last 5 minutes of roasting.

